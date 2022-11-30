Super Mario trailer reveals 1st look of Princess Peach, Donkey Kong

WASHINGTON: The second trailer for the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie is here, and there are even more Mario video game references than the first one had.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the new trailer debuts Donkey Kong, played by Seth Rogen, Princess Peach, a number of power-ups (including Mario’s Tanooki costume and a fire flower), and the Rainbow Road track from “Mario Kart.”

The next video introduces even more inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom, following the first teaser’s controversy over Chris Pratt’s bizarre interpretation of Mario’s Italian voice. The game begins with Mario battling Donkey Kong in a huge gladiator ring under the supervision of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Princess Peach, and another ape that resembles Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen). Donkey Kong beats Mario to a pulp, just like a “Super Smash Bros.” battle.