Ajith wraps up Thunivu, ditches No-shave November

CHENNAI: The latest picture of Ajith is trending across social media platforms as he has wrapped up his 61st film Thunivu. The actor, whose bearded look for the film set No Shave November goals for many has now ditched the beard with just a day left for the month to end. He has gone clean shaven and the new picture with his stylist is trending on the internet with netizens debating which look suits him the most. We are yet to know if this clean shaven look is what the actor will be sporting in his next movie, AK 62 that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and will be produced by Lyca Productions. However, it is too early to jump to a conclusion as the AK 62 team will certainly try a few looks before the shoot goes on floors in December.