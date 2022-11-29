Rajini dubs for Baba’s newly edited version ahead of re-release

CHENNAI: News of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Baba re-release raised a lot of anticipation over the last few days. The latest is that the movie’s upgraded version will hit the screens on Rajinikanth’s birthday (December 12) this year. The actor also dubbed for a few portions of the 2002 film that was directed by Suresh Krissna and produced by Rajinikanth himself.

The makers on Tuesday released pictures of Rajini dubbing for the new version, Sources close to the film, say, “The makers have made a few technical changes such as DI and mixing. Rajini, after watching the new version, believed that some portions needed a fresh dubbing and he took time to do that. Suresh Krissna too is overwhelmed with the hype surrounding the movie. Moreover, AR Rahman too has requested for a preview to see if he can come up with an upgrade in the music department as well.” Baba also starred Manisha Koirala, Goundamani and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles.