Udit Narayan’s next track to express his bond with grand-daughter

Veteran singer Udit Narayan, who his known for delivering chartbusters like Romeo Aatam Potaal and Engeyo Paartha Mayakam among others in Tamil, talks about his upcoming track that shows the relationship between a man and his granddaughter and how it reflects his bond with his granddaughter, Tvisha.

He says: “This is a coincidence. Lalit Panditji called me one day and said that he wants to record a song with me. As I have worked with him in the past, I was like I have sung so many songs for you and wish to continue the same. Further, he went on to share the situation of the song and said the story is about a grandfather and granddaughter.”

“The moment he said this, I swear I was so happy and remembered the time when Aditya was around 4-5 years old and together we sang ‘I love you daddy’ song (Akele Hum Akele Tum). God is creating such a screenplay that on the arrival of my granddaughter, I have got the opportunity to showcase that beautiful relationship through my voice,” he adds.

Aditya goes on to share about the changes he noticed in his father after his daughter was born.

Aditya adds: “He has changed quite a lot. He is not very expressive when it comes to his emotions. But through Tvisha, I’m seeing that he is becoming quite expressive. In fact when Tvisha was born, quite a funny thing happened and I felt it was so cute. When Shweta delivered the baby, papa came to the hospital, and usually, when you see your grandchild, you smile and try to hold the newborn, but when papa saw Tvisha, he clapped. I found it so cute.”