Ranveer Singh Unveils Cirkus Teaser

The teaser opens with Sanjay Mishra talking about a time when family and friends were important, following by ensemble adding about the time, where news as news, not breaking news, where playing with kids and simplicity was norm.

The film stars an incredible ensemble of Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Liver, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Brijendra Kala, Anil Charanjeett, Abhinay Raj Singh, Sulabha Arya, Raaj Vishwakarma, Garima Agarwal and more.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double role of his career. The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

The trailer will be out shortly, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is also busy with Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.