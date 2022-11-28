Ram Charan’s next Pan India film with Shankar announced

Proudly presented by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, Venkata Satish Kilaru is venturing into film production grandly with the movie to be mounted on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

The makers will disclose the details of the other cast and crew soon.

Cast: Ram Charan

Technical Crew

Writer, Director: Buchi Babu Sana

Presents: Mythri Movie Makers

Banner: Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings

Producer: Venkata Satish Kilaru