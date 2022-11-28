Goundamani returns as hero, SK likely to play a cameo

CHENNAI: Legendary comedian Goundamani is all set to don the greasepaint again. The actor will be playing the hero in his upcoming film. This will be his first acting assignment in six years. Sources in tinseltown say that the actor will be playing a physical education teacher in the movie. “Selva Anbarasan of Pei Mama fame will be directing the film. Titled Pazhanisami Vaathiyar, the film will feature Goundamani playing a retired physical education teacher. The shoot will go on floors from January,” said the source.

Moreover, Pazhanisami Vaathiyar is likely to have Sivakarthikeyan playing a cameo. “A few actors were approached to play the cameo which will be pivotal to the story. However, Sivakarthikeyan being a huge fan of Goundamani agreed to play the role.” The film is said to have a strong message in it.