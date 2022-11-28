‘First time Aishwarya applied make-up in Thaalam was for Unnaithan song’

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai said he always prefers his heroines to use less makeup and recalls how Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai applied makeup for the first time in the 1999 film Thaalam during the shoot of the song Unnaithan.

Thaalam was a 1999 musical romantic film directed by Subhash Ghai starring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It was a box office hit and is remembered for its music, songs, choreography, and performance of the actors.

The ace director said: “I always request my heroines to limit their use of make-up as it brings out real emotions. The first time Aishwarya applied make-up in the film Thaalam was during the shoot of the song Unnaithan. When I cast Aishwarya for the role, I wanted to portray the life of a simple and divine girl who was naturally beautiful.”

Talking about how make-up artist Mickey Contractor was onboarded for Aishwarya’s look in the film, he added: “I told him (Mickey Contractor) that I will pay you as much money as you want but I request you to not use make-up on Aishwarya. Mickey being a professional immediately understood my point and mentioned that this was an even tougher job.”