Arun Vijay injured again on the sets of Achcham Enbadhu Illaiye

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor Arun Vijay has been shooting for his upcoming film Achcham Enbadhu Illaiye helmed by director Vijay. The team was shooting in London for the project that marks the comeback of Amy Jackson. A few weeks ago Arun Vijay had a ligament tear and despite that he continued to shoot for the film. The latest is that the actor met with another injury and posted a picture of his bruises. We hear that he was injured while shooting for a stunt sequence. “Behind all my hard-core actions you’ll see on screen there are plenty of bruises like these... But I still love doing my own stunts.. Wait for the next on screen..  Luv you all.. #AchchamEnbadhuIllayae  #actorslife #nothingcanstop.(sic),” he wrote on his social media handle. The film will feature music and a background score by National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar

