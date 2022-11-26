Vishal-Adhik likely to team up for the second time

CHENNAI: There have been speculation clouds looming over actor-producer Vishal Krishna’s next after Laththi and Mark Antony. While Thupparivaalan 2 will begin in London on December 27, there were rounds doing the internet that Vishal’s next will be directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame.

Reports also had it that the movie will have Vani Bhojan playing the female lead. We contacted tinseltown sources who denied the speculations. However, we hear that Vishal would team up with director Rathindran Prasad of Bhoomika fame. “Rathindran hasn’t narrated the story yet to Vishal. Adhik has another interesting storyline for the actor and they are likely to team up again for the second time after Mark Antony. But we’ll have clarity only after Laththi releases and Mark Antony is wrapped,” the sources told DT Next.