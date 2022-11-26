Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza wish their son Riaan on his birthday

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish and Genelia will be next seen in an upcoming Marathi action film ‘Ved’ which is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

The film also marks the ‘Masti’ actor’s directorial debut.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in an upcoming horror comedy film ‘Kakuda’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan’s comedy film ‘100%’ alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.