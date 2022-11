New Barca fan is born: Barcelona congratulate new parents Ranbir-Alia

In the blurry picture, Ranbir could be seen holding the newborn with a small football jersey of FC Barcelona can be seen hanging on the wall that read "Raha".

Soon after the football club shared the same picture, and congratulated the couple, fans awound the globe flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Damn this is big! FC Barcelona wishing Ranbir and Alia," a fan commented.

The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.