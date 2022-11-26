Actor Adivi Sesh pays respects at 26/11 memorial

MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie 'Major', on Saturday travelled to Mumbai to honour the troops who lost their lives in the horrific attacks of 26/11.

Adivi Sesh shares an emotional bond with the martyr's parents developed during the making of the movie.

On Saturday, Sesh along with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family was seen paying his respects at the Memorial service for the 26/11 attacks.

The actor considers the braveheart's family as his own and the family too, takes him for their own son. His love and respect for Major Unnikrishnan's family is clearly visible.

He said: "Every time I come here, I feel it is an honour that I get to pay respects to these brave hearts in person. No one can ever forget the sacrifice they have made for the country. I even hold the Unnikrishnan family in high regard since it is not easy to do what they did. I care for them and respect them like they are my own parents and they too, treat me like their own son."

Adivi Sesh was critically acclaimed for his role in the movie Major. This time he is back with HIT 2.