Telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do: Shruti
CHENNAI: Actress - Singer Shruti Haasan who is currently in Greece for the shooting of her upcoming international project The Eye, has been uploading a lot of music related posts on her social media account. These include several old music clips most of which are written and composed by her. Recently, she posted a video of a song which she created in 2019 and the reel has gone viral.
She is seen performing along with her all girl band, she states, “Bury Me - Can’t explain the magic of three women playing on stage together, so thankful to have worked with these brilliant women, telling stories through songs is my favourite thing to do and I count it as one of my greatest blessings. Talking to the grey skies from something deep inside me.”
