Shah Rukh Khan has a Tom Cruise connect in 'Pathaan'

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan' has a huge Hollywood star Tom Cruise connect, according to the film's director Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth said: "When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision."

"Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O' Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side."

Emmy award-nominated Casey, regarded as one of the best action directors in Hollywood, is the brain behind Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts in films like Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible series films, 'Top Gun: Maverick' and has also worked with Marvel Studios and Steven Spielberg to name a few.

About Casey, Siddharth adds: "He brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge of the seat action for Pathaan that could match what he's done back home in Hollywood."

"What Casey has created in 'Pathaan', is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren't going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on 25 Jan."

Casey is also a seven-time Screen Actors Guild awards nominee and three-time Taurus World Stunt Awards Winner for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Captain America Winter Soldier and Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol.

His skills have also earned him membership to the Academy of motion picture arts and sciences and membership to the elite Brand X Action Specialists.

'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.