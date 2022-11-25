‘Nayanthara chooses scripts based on merit and not commerce’

CHENNAI: Ashwin Saravanan is busy finalising the cuts of his second collaboration with Nayanthara that is titled Connect. Produced by Nayanthara’s home banner Rowdy Pictures, the film that will release on December 22 is another horror film from the director’s kitty.

The teaser is being lauded for its spine-chilling moments with glimpses of some remarkable performances. “These stories, I could say, come from my personal experiences. I write down things I have gone through in a certain period of my life. Connect comes from my fear and anxiety of lockdown. I have put all these emotions in the framework of horror and see if people could relate to it,” he tells us.