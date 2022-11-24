PS-2 post production work in full swing amid reshoot rumours

CHENNAI: Mani Ratnam’s PS-1 grossed Rs 500 crore worldwide and premiered recently on OTT platform. Since last week there have been reports about the second instalment of the film being reshot and a few changes were being made. While tinseltown sources denied it, on Wednesday, there were reports that the lead actors of the film have refrained from giving dates to Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan-2’s shoot after the director decided to reshoot the film keeping the business in mind.

it was written that while Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Vikram couldn’t allocate dates, it was only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come forward to shoot for Ponniyin Selvan-2 and that the second part will have more portions featuring the actress. Our birdie in the camp laughed it off and said, “The post-production of PS-2 is taking place in full swing and the movie is on track for summer release. None of us know where such speculations spark from.”