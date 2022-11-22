Emeline explores pain of friendship breakups on 'Venting to Strangers'

HOLLYWOOD: Today, Emeline shares her latest single — a gloriously raw and reflective piano ballad titled, “Venting To Strangers.” Also today, the Rhode Island-born singer/songwriter premieres a stripped-back, acoustic performance of the song filmed in one take.
Both deeply intimate and intensely relatable, “Venting To Strangers” captures the pain of friendship breakups with an unforgettable specificity. After setting the scene with bracing self-awareness (“We were tied by trauma from the day we met”), EMELINE narrates her experience in parting ways with a former confidant, then details the loss of self-composure that comes with true heartache (“I fill the void with the boy in the backseat/Overshare through the glass in the taxi”). “Venting To Strangers” showcases the mesmerizing vocal work that EMELINE has previously displayed on singles like “cinderella’s dead” — an early-2022 release that cracked the Top 20 of the Spotify Daily Viral chart and Top 25 on the US Spotify Viral 50 chart, in addition to amassing over 100 million combined global streams and over 500 million TikTok views.
In a brilliant twist on the strong-minded self-possession, she’s shown on songs like “this is how i learn to say no” (a massively inspiring anthem for setting boundaries and reclaiming your power), “Venting to Strangers” embodies an aching and soul-stirring sensitivity — an element on full display in EMELINE’s acoustic performance of the track.
Accompanied only by piano, EMELINE delivers each line with the effortlessly commanding presence she brought to the stage in her sold out run of U.S. shows last month, including stops at NYC’s Mercury Lounge, Chicago’s Schubas Tavern, and the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles.
Co-written by EMELINE, “Venting To Strangers” arrives on the heels of “Strut,” a daring and dance-ready track she premiered alongside an equally explosive video. “Strut” earned raves from outlets like Ones To Watch, who hailed it as an “irresistible sex positive anthem” and proclaimed that “[o]utside of EMELINE’s undeniable talent as an artist and multi-instrumentalist, the most important thing she’s gifted the industry is her devotion to her self-liberation and her bravery in being honest about it.”
About EMELINE
An artist on the rise, EMELINE recently scored a viral smash hit with “cinderella’s dead” — an early-2022 release that cracked the Top 20 of the Spotify Daily Viral chart and Top 25 on the US Spotify Viral 50 chart, in addition to amassing over 100 million combined global streams and over 500 million TikTok views. Soon after being featured in the Queer Music Week edition of MTV News Presents: Rising in June, the Rhode Island-born singer/songwriter returned with a sensually charged new single “Strut” — a dance-ready anthem of self-celebration that finds EMELINE fully owning her sexuality and turning the chorus into a supremely catchy statement of freedom: “I don’t do the walk of shame, I strut.” Both playful and unapologetic, the result is the latest proof of EMELINE’s gift for transforming self-reflection into spellbinding songs with a powerful impact. Along with “cinderella’s dead” (hailed by Ones To Watch as an “irresistible anthem to rediscovering yourself”), her past output includes “what it means to be a girl” (which speaks out on her experience as a young woman in a dangerously toxic culture) and “this is how i learn to say no” (a massively inspiring anthem for setting boundaries and reclaiming your power), which immediately established EMELINE as a self-possessed artist who’s entirely fearless when it comes to speaking her truth. A multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar and piano, EMELINE first broke through with her hypnotic single “flowers & sex”: a June 2021 release that hit #4 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart, surpassed 10 million global streams within just eight weeks, landed on nearly 30 Spotify editorial playlists, and earned critical praise from outlets like Earmilk and Paper (who noted that the “blunt pop anthem…arrives at a time when people are craving a little self-love and a lot of sexual pleasure after a year of endless isolation”). With her gritty honesty and empowered vulnerability, EMELINE is now at work on more new music driven by her mission of uplifting and supporting women everywhere.
