Curtains down on Lawrence-Durai Senthilkumar’s Adhigaram?

CHENNAI: On Monday there were reports on the internet that Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Adhigaram has been dropped due to creative differences.

The film was announced to be directed by Durai Senthilkumar and its screenplay by Vetrimaaran. This report came in as Durai Senthilkumar is busy with Nayanthara’s upcoming film while Vetrimaaran has Viduthalai and Vaadivaasal up his sleeve.

Raghava Lawrence too is shooting for Chandramukhi 2. When we contacted a source close to the film, he said, “Adhigaram is still on cards. It was just an announcement that was made. The film will go on floors once the actors and directors finish their current commitments. Speculations of the film being dropped are baseless.”