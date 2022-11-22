B'day special: Let's take a walk through Scarlett's iconic roles

WASHINGTON: Our 'Black Widow' aka Scarlett Johansson just turned 38 today! The Academy Award winner has established herself as a remarkable performer in whatever project she takes on, whether it is capturing the hearts of Marvel fans as 'Black Widow' or receiving the plaudits of the critics as Charlotte in 'Lost in Translation'.
In 'Sophistry,' an off-Broadway show starring Ethan Hawke, one of the highest-paid actors in the world had her acting debut at the age of eight. To mark the special occasion, let’s take a look at the top five iconic roles portrayed by Scarlett Johansson.
Black Widow
The superhero movie Black Widow, released in 2021, is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. A plot involving Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, a member of the Avengers and a former KGB agent, forces her to face her troubled past.
Lost in Translation
Sofia Coppola wrote and directed the romantic comedy-drama movie Lost in Translation in 2003. Bob, an American actor travelling to Tokyo for a commercial, meets Charlotte, a woman whose photographer husband has left her behind. The two gradually come to see one other as a buddy.
The Prestige
In this historical drama, Johansson, who worked with Christopher Nolan, played Wenscombe, who got caught up in a complicated love triangle. Olivia is an expert con artist, and Scarlett makes her actions seem very plausible. She has excellent chemistry with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale.
Under the Skin
Scarlett played an alien in the fantastic science fiction story 'Under the Skin' who eventually preys on Scottish males. Despite playing a very difficult part, Johansson's performance is fantastic to see as she explores new territory.
Marriage Story
A 2019 drama film titled 'Marriage Story' was written, produced, and directed by Noah Baumbach in collaboration with David Heyman. The arduous, cross-country divorce that a theatrical director and his actor wife endure tests both their personal and artistic limits.
