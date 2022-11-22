B'day special: Let's take a walk through Scarlett's iconic roles

WASHINGTON: Our 'Black Widow' aka Scarlett Johansson just turned 38 today! The Academy Award winner has established herself as a remarkable performer in whatever project she takes on, whether it is capturing the hearts of Marvel fans as 'Black Widow' or receiving the plaudits of the critics as Charlotte in 'Lost in Translation'.

In 'Sophistry,' an off-Broadway show starring Ethan Hawke, one of the highest-paid actors in the world had her acting debut at the age of eight. To mark the special occasion, let’s take a look at the top five iconic roles portrayed by Scarlett Johansson.

Black Widow

The superhero movie Black Widow, released in 2021, is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. A plot involving Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, a member of the Avengers and a former KGB agent, forces her to face her troubled past.