Vishal plans to revive Thupparivaalan 2 in January

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vishal Krishna took over Thupparivaalan 2 from Mysskin a couple of years ago. The sequel to the 2017 hit film was shelved after the director-actor duo ran into a difference of opinion in terms of location and budgeting. The film was being actively shot in Bristol, London. Thupparivaalan 2 is a project that is close to Vishal’s heart and on many occasions he has told us about reviving the project. As the actor-producer is all set to revive the film in January. “Vishal and his team will go and recce in London in December and probably resume the shoot early next year. He is now shooting for Mark Antony on East Coast Road and once the film is wrapped up Thupparivaalan 2 will begin,” a source in the know told DT Next. Mark Antony directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio will be a summer release. SJ Suryah plays the antagonist.

While it was being reported that the actor will be seen next in Ponram’s film that will be backed by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench, we hear that another director will replace Ponram. Vishal’s Latthi is all set to hit the screens on December 22.