Naga Shaurya ties knot with Anusha Shetty, shares 1st wedding snap

NEW DELHI: Telugu actor Naga Shaurya tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anusha Shetty in a grand wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Following the ceremony, which as per reports, was held in Bengaluru, Shaurya took to his Instagram handle and shared a snap from his wedding. He captioned it, "Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility."

In the picture shared by Shaurya, the bride and the groom were dressed in mesmerising traditional wedding attires. While Anusha donned a red bridal saree along with heavy gold jewellery, Shaurya looked dashing in a shirt and dhoti. Their family members and friends looked happy in the background.