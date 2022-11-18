It's ‘Money’ Ratnam's PS-1 now! Rakes in Rs 500 cr at the BO

CHENNAI: Fifty days after it was released on September 30, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 has grossed Rs 500 crore globally, making it only the second Tamil film to achieve the distinction after the Rajnikanth-starrer 2.0. Understandably, the unit is ecstatic.

“50 Glorious days of #PonniyinSelvan & still going strong,” tweeted Lyca Productions, the makers of the movie.

Chiyaan Vikram, who played a lead role in the ensemble cast, tweeted: “Somebody pls pinch me... & tell me this is not a dream. #PonniyinSelvan.” The movie now finds its place in the list of south Indian blockbusters -- the two Baahubali films, RRR and KGF Chapter 2— which have breached the Rs 500 crore barrier.