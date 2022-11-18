HBD Nayanthara: Look at her cute moments with hubby Vignesh Shivan

NEW DELHI: South actor Nayanthara enjoys a very massive fan following. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry and the filmmaker frequently shares their cute moments on Instagram which get immense responses from fans around the globe.
As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at some of her adorable moments with her hubby Vignesh Shivan.
Nayanthara and Vignesh first met on the sets of their film ‘Naanum Rowdy Thaan’ in 2015 and post that they frequently shared their adorable pictures on social media. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in the year 2017. Nayanthara and Vignesh first met on the sets of their film ‘Naanum Rowdy Thaan’ in 2015 and post that they frequently shared their adorable pictures on social media. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in the year 2017.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan officially tied the knot in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and selected guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.
Soon after their marriage the couple went to Spain for their honeymoon and shared beautiful pictures from the streets of Barcelona which went viral on social media and fans hailed the couple for their romantic bond.
In September, the couple celebrated Vignesh Shivan’s birthday along with their family members and close friends on a yacht and the filmmaker shared a thankful note for the ‘Bigil’ actor and wrote, “Thank u for being the lover u r ! U know what makes me the happiest and u gave me exactly that! :) to more years of love, happiness and peace! Thank you Love you and the way you love me, more and more !!."
The couple, in October 2022, became parents of twin baby boys Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy and shared the news with their fans with a special post on their social media. On the occasion of Diwali 2022, Vignesh and Nayanthara sent warm wishes with an adorable family picture.
