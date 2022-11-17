'People apply spray on head to grow hair, I applied it on my ear'

He said: "For this role, I had been with an animal flow teacher for around 6 months. Too much hard work has gone into getting the physique right as the director (Amar Kaushik) didn't want my body to be tight and asked to cut down on the muscles. He had asked for a flexible body."

Varun began his acting career with 2012 film 'Student Of The Year' and later acted films in 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Dilwale', 'Judwaa 2', 'ABCD 2' and many more.