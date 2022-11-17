No drama or negativity, just higher goals: Ajith Kumar

CHENNAI: Seen as the mascot of positivity by his fans, ace actor Ajith Kumar has shared such a message through his manager, Suresh Chandra, to the public.

The actor in his message has shared, "Surround yourself with people who push you to do and be better. No drama or negativity. Just higher goals and higher motivation. Good times and positive energy. No jealousy or hate. Simply bringing out the absolute best in each other." He posted an image with the above words ending with a message "Live and let live, unconditional love ❤️ Ajith.