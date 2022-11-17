No drama or negativity, just higher goals: Ajith Kumar

CHENNAI: Seen as the mascot of positivity by his fans, ace actor Ajith Kumar has shared such a message through his manager, Suresh Chandra, to the public.
The actor in his message has shared, "Surround yourself with people who push you to do and be better. No drama or negativity. Just higher goals and higher motivation. Good times and positive energy. No jealousy or hate. Simply bringing out the absolute best in each other." He posted an image with the above words ending with a message "Live and let live, unconditional love ❤️ Ajith.
His post is being widely circulated on social media.
On the workfront, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, his third collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, is slated to release during the Pongal holidays. His next, tentatively titled AK 62, with Vignesh Shivan is expected to go on floors this December.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android