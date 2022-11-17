Dhanush's Vaathi to release worldwide on February 17

CHENNAI: National Award-Winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘SIR’ (Telugu)’/'Vaathi’ (Tamil) being made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas is being mounted on a high budget with lavish production values. The film written and directed by Venky Atluri features Samyuktha Menon playing the heroine.

SIR/Vaathi will have a grand release worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages on February 17th. The makers as of now released the teaser of the movie that showed Dhanush as a Junior Lecturer and it got a humongous response. The film’s first single Mastaaru Mastaaru (Telugu), Vaa Vaathi (Tamil) which were released a few days ago turned out to be a smashing hit.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project.The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer J Yuvraj, National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli. GV Prakash Kumar is on board as the music director. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas too essay supporting roles.

The ambitious project has some very talented craftsmen working for it. GV Prakash Kumar renders soundtracks & Music for the movie, while J Yuvraj cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli and Avinash Kolla takes care of editing and production design respectively.

Starring: Dhanush

Co-Starring: Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Narra Srinivas

Executive Producer: S. Venkatarathnam (Venkat)

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

Editor: Navin Nooli

DOP: J Yuvraj

Music: G. V. Prakash Kumar

Producers: Naga Vamsi S - Sai Soujanya

Writer & Director: Venky Atluri

Presenter: Srikara Studios

Banners: Sithara Entertainments - Fortune Four Cinemas