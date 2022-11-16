Director Suresh’s kids’ film Erumbu to release soon

CHENNAI: While there is dearth of kids films in Tamil cinema, director Suresh G, titled Erumbu is all set for a release soon. The movie has child artistes Baby Monica Siva of Kanaa and Kaithi fame and Master Sakthi in lead roles. “The story revolves around a 13-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother who find themselves in a situation. Why we chose to title the movie Erumbu (ant) is because an ant carries things that are 20 times more than its own body weight. Similarly, these kids go through something that is way too ahead for their age. How they get out of it is what Erumbu is all about. Kids and family audience will like the film upon its release,” Suresh told DT Next.

The film also has George Mariyaan, MS Bhaskar and Delhi Ganesh in important roles. Arun Raj who composed tunes for Arun Vijay-Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam is the music director.