Beyonce leads 2023 Grammy with 9 nods: See full list of nominees

WASHINGTON: As the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees, American singer and songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.

According to Billboard, Queen B's three nominations are in the Big Four categories, with 'Renaissance' up for album of the year and 'Break My Soul' vying for record and song of the year.

For the most nominations ever, she has tied with her husband Jay-Z, with the couple each scoring 88 nods in their careers.

At second place in the 2023 Grammys nominations list is Kendrick Lamar, who also has three Big Four nods in the album of the year along with record and song of the year categories. Here's the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees.