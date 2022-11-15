Rajini, Kamal condole death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna

CHENNAI: Actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth took to their respective social media handles to condolen the death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna on Tuesday.
Krishna at a city-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 80.
“The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh,” wrote Rajinikanth.
Kamal wrote, “Krishna, who was the supreme star of Telugu cinema, has passed away. My tribute to him. I share the grief of my younger brother @urstrulyMahesh who is suffering from the loss of his mother, brother and father.”
Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday and was put on ventilator.
He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor passed away at 4 am on Tuesday, hospital sources said.
Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly is known as just Krishna, had begun his career in the early 1960s and has acted in about 350 films.
(With inputs from PTI)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android