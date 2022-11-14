Taylor Swift sweeps EMA with four awards, thanks fans

According to Variety, this year's ceremony was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany. Taylor seized the opportunity to address her German fans while giving the acceptance speech for 'best video'. She expressed her eagerness to see them on her upcoming tour, which has so far, only revealed its US dates. A

Among the other winners on the awards night were rapper and 'Anaconda' hitmaker Nicki Minaj, who took the awards in the 'best hip-hop' and 'best song' categories. British vocalist Harry Styles also grabbed an award in the 'best live' category.

Notably, three Ukrainian activists, namely, Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina, were awarded the MTV EMA Generation Change Award at the ceremony. They were recognized for their work amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Variety reported that Swift shared words of gratitude about her win for the 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'.