'Huge acting opportunity': Vir Das postpones his November gigs

MUMBAI: Comedian Vir Das on Monday said his upcoming shows have been postponed as he has received a "huge acting opportunity".

In a statement, posted on Twitter, Das said he has pushed his November gigs and will share the new dates soon.

"This is a bittersweet one. I announced four days ago...I'd been auditioning for a thing for months and I've gotten a huge acting opportunity. Everyone in this beast gathers for some prep in Nov. I'm gonna have to push November gigs," the 43-year-old comedian wrote.