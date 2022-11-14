Cinema

Hansika-Sohael wedding to stream on OTT as eight-episode series

Here is everything you need to know about Hansika Motwani's wedding that will begin with a Sufi Night event on December 2 and end with an after party on December 4 evening. We also clarify on Sohael Khaturiya's relationship with Hansika amid rumours that have been floating around.
Hansika and Sohael
Hansika and Sohael
Kaushik Rajaraman

CHENNAI: We had reported last week that Hansika will tie the knot with her entrepreneur boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. The event will be a grand affair that will take place at the Jaipur palace on December 4.

The wedding will be a three-day affair that will begin with a Sufi Night ceremony on December 2 evening followed by Mehendi and Sangeet functions on December 3. The wedding aka Jayamala/Pheras function will take place on December 4 evening followed by an afterparty. 

While there have been reports that the wedding will be streamed live on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, we hear from sources that the rights for the wedding have been acquired by the OTT platform and will stream as an eight-episode show. 

Was Sohael, Hansika's friend's husband?

For those unaware, videos of Sohael's first wedding with Rinky Bajaj in 2016, started floating on social media since the news of Hansika-Sohael wedding began doing the rounds. Several media outlets reported that Rinky is Hansika's friend and the wedding went for a toss and took a dig on Hansika indirectly. However, we hear that Sohael is best friend with Hansika's brother Prashanth. His first wedding with Rinky ended in six months. 

Hansika's colleagues from K'town to be at the wedding?

The couple has started sending out invites. Only close friends and family of Hansika and Sohael will be seen at the wedding. The event won't see any prominent personalities from the movie industries. 

