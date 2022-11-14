First look of Japan released, Karthi to join team today

CHENNAI: The first look of Karthi’s milestone 25th film Japan was released on Monday. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by Raju Murugan, the poster had the actor in a different makeover. In the poster, Karthi can be seen lying down on a chair with a liquor bottle in his hand, whereas there is a girl lying on the floor with a glass in her hand. The first look of the film has created a lot of anticipation. In a poster frame Karthi was seen wearing gold jewellery. While the first schedule of the film is taking place in full swing, Karthi is all set to join the sets today. “Karthi will be leaving Chennai on Tuesday morning and will shoot for the film at night. The movie has Sunil of Pushpa fame and director Vijay Milton in crucial roles,” said a source in the know.

Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead while Ravi Varman is operating the camera. “GV Prakash, the composer of the film, has already completed three songs from the film and they have come out really well,” added the source.