Actor Karthi's Facebook account hacked; fans shocked

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi, who has had back-to-back hits with Ponniyin Selvan-1 and Sardar, informed that his Facebook page has been hacked.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, "Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team."

On checking his page, hackers were streaming a game which left a few of Karthi’s fans shocked.

“What? Did someone hack his account,” wrote a fan while several others continued sending wishes for his upcoming projects.

On the work front, Karthi recently announced his next movie titled Japan. The film will be directed by Raju Murugan and music score is by GV Prakash Kumar.

The actor was last seen in PS Mithran’s Sardar and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1.