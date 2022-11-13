CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji who has enjoyed hat trick of success with LKG, Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham is currently shooting for his next film titled Singapore Saloon. The first look of the film was released earlier this week and had RJ Balaji in a tie, shirt and a stylist’s vest with scissors in his hand. Directed by Gokul of Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame and produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International, Balaji tells us that the film isn’t an out-and-out comedy.

“Singapore Saloon is a coming-of-age story where a boy sets out to pursue his passion. What happens when he sets out to achieve it and how he stays firm in his stance is what is the crux of the story,” he tells us. He quickly adds that humour will also be one of the elements in the film. “The character has certain traits in the story and humour is one of them,” the actor-filmmaker tells us. Be it LKG or Mookuthi Amman, Balaji’s films have an underlying message to them. However, he clarifies that there is no such pattern in Singapore Saloon. “This is the reason why after directing a couple of films, I wanted to work with another director because I would love to know what other directors can extract from me. Gokul has a meter when it comes to comedy. If you find my acting good in the movie, the credit goes to him. I don’t want to be a messenger in every film I do. This will be a light-hearted entertainer,” he remarks.

Looking at his filmography, it looks like Balaji has been taking it one at a time. “I already finished a thriller for Prince Pictures which will be my next release. The script for Singapore Saloon was ready and we started shooting for this and have completed 50 per cent. Though you could call it one at a time, I still feel overwhelmed,” he smiles.

Balaji’s collaboration with Vels International has been unique and successful. “Ishari Ganesh is my godfather in the industry and away from it. When we discuss a film we do not discuss the profit/loss factors. He has always been there for me and has faith in me. When he believes that I can deliver good films for his banner, the onus is on me to do so,” he concludes.