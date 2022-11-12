Saamaaniyan will be a film for all generations: Ramarajan

CHENNAI: We spoke to Ramarajan a couple of years ago when he was vying a comeback and spoke to us about the script that he was working on. We dialed him on Friday after the team of his upcoming film Saamaniyan announced that maestro Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose the music for the project, his voice was back at its best and he sounded like the Ramarajan of 80s. This means that Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja who have delivered several blockbusters have come together after 23 years. The last time they worked in a movie was Annan in 1999. “Ilayaraaja annan has come on board and the entire team is excited. We are glad to have him in the project,” said the Karagattakaran actor. Talking about Saamaniyan, he said, “I wouldn’t want to give away the storyline right now. I want you all to watch it in theatres and give me a feedback upon its release. What I can assure you is the film has shaped up really well and we are in the last leg of shoot.” Ramarajan added that Saamaniyan cannot be restricted to one genre. “We have a portion that is left to be shot in rural locales. It is a movie where you would take your grandfather and even your children to theatres for them to enjoy it. The story is such that it will be enjoyed across generations and sections of the audience,” he remarked. He also lauded Ilaiyaraaja who was conferred honorary doctorate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. “His achievement is music is unparalleled. And to have received it from the Prime Minister is a huge feat. Ilaiyaraaja anna makes us proud always,” he concluded. Directed by R Rahesh, Saamaniyan has MS Bhaskar and Radha Ravi in important roles. Cinematographer Ravi Varman has penned lyrics for a song in the film while Sneghan too has written songs in the film.