Hera Pheri 3: Will fans accept Kartik Aaryan as Raju?

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script. Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000.

It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Earlier Abhishek was also roped in to play one of the main characters in 'Hera Pheri 3'. However, due to certain reasons, he quit the project. Official confirmation from Kartik and 'Hera Pheri 3' makers is still awaited. Not only 'Aashiqui 3' but he will also feature in the third part of the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri'.

Kartik will also be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

He will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office.

He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and in Anand L Rai's next 'Gorkha'.