Baby Yoda brings two major forces in world cinema together!

WASHINGTON: Star Wars creator Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli have come together for an iconic collaboration on an animated short film on Baby Yoda titled 'Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies'.

According to a report by Variety, the film will be a hand-drawn animated short film in typical Ghibli style of filmmaking. It will feature the super cute alien child Grogu from Disney+ original series 'The Mandalorian', and anthropomorphized coal dust bunnies from Ghibli's magnum opus 'Spirited Away', which won the 2001 Oscar for 'Best Animated Feature Film'.

Studio Ghibli and Disney teased a poster of the project on their twitter handles respectively which features a hand-drawn figure of Grogu with two dust bunnies around it.