Gautham-Manjima to tie the knot on November 28

CHENNAI: We broke the news that actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are in a relationship and will be getting hitched later this year. The couple, who have been living together in Chennai made their relationship official by putting their pictures out on social media a few days ago. The latest exclusive update is that Gautham and Manjima’s wedding is all set to take place in Chennai on November 28 (Monday). A tinseltown source told DT Next that the wedding will be a close-knit affair with only the family of the couple attending it. They will also host a reception that will be attended by the who’s who of film industry.

The couple met on the sets of Devarattam and fell in love. Recently Gautham Karthik took to Instagram and penned a long, heartfelt note for Manjima. “I have a peace in my heart now that I’ve never felt before, and that’s all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don’t believe that even the word ‘Love’ is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I’m extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can’t wait for us to start our journey together as one,” he wrote. Several film personalities showered their wishes.