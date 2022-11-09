Bringing Mani Ratnam and Kamal together was Suhasini’s dream

CHENNAI: Ever since KH 234 was announced on November 6, there has been considerable buzz on what brought these two mavericks of Indian cinema together, 35 years after Nayagan. There was speculation regarding a potential Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam project after the former had provided the voiceover for Ponniyin Selvan’s trailer and for the introductory scene in the film. However, things were kept under wraps as the rumour mills went on an overdrive regarding the reunion of the titans, after shelving Ponniyin Selvan once in 1996. So, what prompted Kamal and Mani to join forces? DT Next learns Kamal’s niece Suhasini Mani Ratnam had a role to play in this episode. She convinced the duo to pick up from where they left. Needless to say, Suhasini has also been excited since this project was announced. On the business front, Kamal’s Vikram and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan have emerged as the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema this year. So they both mutually agreed that this would be the right time for them to collaborate. Udhayanidhi Stalin too is said to be one of the crucial individuals who helped conceive this project. Post the announcement, big music labels and OTT players have already expressed their interest in collaborating on the film.

Apart from offering a bounty to Raaj Kamal Films International, Red Giant and Madras Talkies, this movie is likely to have a couple of Indian superstars in cameo roles. Beyond reviews and revenue, fans hope that this movie will translate into an on screen magic.