Three months after leg injury, Shilpa Shetty does Surya Namaskar

CHENNAI: Shilpa Shetty, who, on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday, successfully managed to do the Surya Namaskar three months after a serious leg injury that had left her immobile, has said that it was her self-belief that had enabled her to recover.
Taking to Instagram to post a video of her doing the Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty quoted Guru Nanak and said: "'He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.' - Guru Nanak Dev ji.
"This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life.
"With this in mind - on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury."
"Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling."
The actress also wished all her followers on the occasion. She wrote: "Mere aur mere poore parivaar ki taraf se Guru Nanak Dev ji ke Parkash Parv ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android