'Percy Jackson': Lin-Manuel Miranda joins cast as Hermes

According to Variety, The 'Hamilton' creator and actor will be a part of the planned adaptation of the well-known young adult (YA) book series by Rick Riordan about Greek mythology and kid demigods.

Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old who learns he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon, begins training to be a hero at Camp Half-Blood, a unique training facility for demigods, under the direction of 'The Adam Project' actor Walker Scobell.

Percy's closest pals, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, are portrayed by Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

In addition to Virginia Kull, who plays Percy's mother Sally, other actors in the cast include Glynn Turman, who plays the centaur Chiron, Jason Mantzoukas, who plays the Greek wine god Dionysus, Megan Mullally, who plays the fury Alecto, Timm Sharp, who plays Percy's stepfather Gabe Ugliano, Dior Goodjohn, who plays Clarisse La Rue, who is the daughter of Are According to Variety, the production of Percy Jackson and the Olympians moved to Vancouver beginning in June.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg co-wrote the pilot, and James Bobin is the director. Along with them, Riordan's spouse Rebecca Riordan, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg serve as executive producers. Disney's 20th Television is the show's producer.

As per the report of Variety, the show released its first teaser at September's D23 Expo, giving fans a glimpse at Percy and Camp Half-Blood.