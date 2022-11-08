GV Prakash heard only first half and agreed to act: Uday Mahesh

CHENNAI: Actor-composer GV Prakash’s upcoming film that will be helmed by director-actor Uday Mahesh and jointly produced by the late legendary director K Balachander’s Kavithalayaa Productions and Disney+ Hotstar. The film was launched in Chennai on Monday and Uday talks to us from the sets. “I started working on this script during the lockdown. However, I got busy with my acting assignment and couldn’t take it further,” he told DT Next. He also opened up on how the project fell in place. “Kavithalayaa and I go a long way back. KB sir has directed some of my stories and has also backed my tele serial Shanthi Nilayam. So when Pushpa Kandaswamy heard this script, she was interested in bankrolling it. Also, this is the maiden production venture for Disney+Hotstar as well. Despite the film being made for a theatrical release, they came on board as they were convinced with the story,” remarked Uday.

This will be Uday’s third directorial after Naalai and Chakra Vyugam. Divulging a bit about the storyline, he revealed that GV was excited when the narration was half way. “The story will be completely different from what GV has done before. It is about an emotional bonding between GV’s character and a six-year-old girl. He said he would do it even as I finished narrating the first half of the story,” he said. Talking about the shooting schedules, the filmmaker said that the movie would be shot in Chennai and Hyderabad among other locations in little over a month’s time. The untitled project has Anaswara Rajan playing the female lead.