Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick, dies at 34

CHENNAI: Singer and rapper Aaron Carter and younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter passed away at the age of 34.

According to reports Carter was found dead in his bath at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. Representatives of his team confirmed his death.

“Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was. We’re just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family,” they said.

Carter started his career opening for the boy band Backstreet Boys’ on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career. As he grew older, Carter transitioned into rap, and also appeared in Broadway musicals and on the US TV show ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Following the announcement of Carter’s death, Prince’s mother Melanie Martin issued a statement saying she was still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality.

“Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated,” she added.