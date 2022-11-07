HBD Anushka Shetty: Top performances of Tollywood's lady superstar

NEW DELHI: Lady superstar of Telugu cinema Anushka Shetty just turned 41! The 'Baahubali' star has achieved it after around two decades of commitment, hard work, and dedication. Anushka has worked in different genres during her career, including romantic comedies, suspense thrillers, and period dramas.

Anushka has unquestionably demonstrated her versatility. So let's look at some of Anushka's best performances on the occasion of her 41st birthday.