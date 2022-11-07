Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan: Must-watch films of legendary actor

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan has ruled the hearts of cine lovers with his charismatic screen presence and stellar acting performances. The actor who recently delivered a blockbuster hit with Lokesh Kanagaraj's film titled 'Vikram' has played several unconventional roles in his career spanning over six decades.

Debuting as a child artist in the 1960 film 'Kalathur Kannamma', Kamal Haasan has done more than 200 movies and has donned so many roles such as actor, director, screenwriter, choreographer, producer, playback singer, lyricist, and politician and hasn't been confined himself to any one language.

As the actor turns 68 today, we take a look at 12 of his must-watch films: