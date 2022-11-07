Arjun to lodge complaint against actor Vishwak with Hyd CoP today

CHENNAI: Actor-director Arjun Sarja had announced his directorial which is also being bankrolled by him. The film that went on floors earlier this year had Telugu actor playing the lead role while his daughter Aishwarya Arjun plays the female lead.

On Saturday, Vishwak Sen said that he has walked out of Arjun’s film as he didn’t like the script. Later in the day, the veteran actor-director called for a press meet in Hyderabad and said that he wouldn’t work with Vishwak anymore.

“This is the best script I have ever written. After completing the script, I thought Vishwak Sen would be the appropriate person for the main role. He too loved the script completely and the announcement was made. All of a sudden Vishwak says that he doesn’t like the script. He hasn’t turned up for the shoot and has adjusted the dates several times. This is disrespectful and unprofessional,” Arjun had said.

DT Next learns that Vishwak Sen had only shot for the film for just a couple of days. “The team would have incurred more loss had he showed up at the shoot. Arjun had a meeting with the Producers’ Council on Sunday and it was decided that a complaint will be filed on Monday with Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police. It is likely that Sharwanand will replace Vishwak,” said a source in the know.