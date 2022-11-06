Cinema

Kamal-Mani Ratnam film to go on floors after PS-2 release

The movie that will go on floors in the summer of 2023 after release of Ponniyin Selvan-2, will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth.
Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam
Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The eve of Kamal Haasan's 68th birthday took Indian cinema by storm. The biggest announcement of the year was made by the doyens of Tamil cinema. 35 years after presenting one of the greatest films of all time, Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are back together. Kamal Haasan's 234th film will be directed by Mani Ratnam and will have music by AR Rahman. The movie that will go on floors in the summer of 2023 after release of Ponniyin Selvan-2, will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth.

Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam
Kamal to join hands with Mani Ratnam for #KH234, ARR to score music

Talking about it, Kamal Haasan said, "I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr.Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr. Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin."

Mani Ratnam said, "Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal Sir again." Udhayanidhi Stalin will be presenting the film under his banner Red Giant Movies. He said, "It's an wonderful opportunity to join Kamal Sir in presenting Ulaganayagan KH 234 after the great success of Vikram and the much awaited indian 2. An absolute honour to present this film and tell this special story. Kamal Sir and Mani Sir have been the pride of Tamil Cinema globally and I have been an ardent admirer of both these iconic personalities. Thank you Kamal Sir for this great opportunity."

Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam
‘Equally excited 35 years ago’: Kamal on working with Mani Ratnam

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AR Rahman
Madras Talkies
Red Giant
Red Giant Films
Actor Kamal Haasan
Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-1'
KH234
Kamal Haasan upcoming movie
Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam movie
KH234 Movie
Raaj Kamal Films Internationals
Kamal upcoming movie
Kamal Mani Ratnam movies
KH234 project
Ponniyin Selvan success
Kamal-Mani Ratnam film
PS-2 release

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in