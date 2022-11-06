Kamal-Mani Ratnam film to go on floors after PS-2 release

Talking about it, Kamal Haasan said, "I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr.Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr. Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin."

Mani Ratnam said, "Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal Sir again." Udhayanidhi Stalin will be presenting the film under his banner Red Giant Movies. He said, "It's an wonderful opportunity to join Kamal Sir in presenting Ulaganayagan KH 234 after the great success of Vikram and the much awaited indian 2. An absolute honour to present this film and tell this special story. Kamal Sir and Mani Sir have been the pride of Tamil Cinema globally and I have been an ardent admirer of both these iconic personalities. Thank you Kamal Sir for this great opportunity."