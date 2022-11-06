I am indebted to everybody who worked on PS-1: Mani Ratnam

CHENNAI: With his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 going on to emerge a huge blockbuster, ace director Mani Ratnam on Saturday thanked everybody who had worked on the film. The movie has raked in approximately a little over Rs 500 crore at the box-office.
Participating in a thanksgiving meet organised by the film unit, director Mani Ratnam said that he had no other words but to thank the media with folded hands.
He also thanked producer Subaskaran saying this film wouldn’t have materialised but for Subaskaran who said yes to making the film within two minutes of being told of such an idea.
Mani Ratnam also thanked everybody who had worked on the film, saying that if it hadn’t been for the support that they had all provided this film wouldn’t have been what it was.
“I am indebted to everybody — every single person including carpenters, make up people, all of them who worked on this film. Sometimes, when I stepped out of the set after shoot, I would get scared to see the number of people working on a scene. So many people were working on each scene, all believing in me.
“This was such a big responsibility which I didn’t know how I was going to fulfill. I would put it behind me and get into work mode. I would forget this as soon as I began working. I wish to say a very big thank you to all of them who might be invisible to our eyes but their contribution is big.”
Lead actors from the film Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Parthipan also attended the event. They were seen talking to each other and cracking jokes prior to the do. Vikram was seen in a bearded look — the makeover for Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. Karthi wore a suit while Jayam Ravi was seen in a white shirt and paired it with loafers. When Ravi asked about Karthi’s dapper look, the actor who played Vanthiyathevan in the film quipped saying “Pan-India look buddy.”
The post-production work for PS 2 is taking place in full swing and will hit the screens in the summer of 2023.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android