I am indebted to everybody who worked on PS-1: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam also thanked everybody who had worked on the film, saying that if it hadn’t been for the support that they had all provided this film wouldn’t have been what it was.

“I am indebted to everybody — every single person including carpenters, make up people, all of them who worked on this film. Sometimes, when I stepped out of the set after shoot, I would get scared to see the number of people working on a scene. So many people were working on each scene, all believing in me.

“This was such a big responsibility which I didn’t know how I was going to fulfill. I would put it behind me and get into work mode. I would forget this as soon as I began working. I wish to say a very big thank you to all of them who might be invisible to our eyes but their contribution is big.”

Lead actors from the film Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Parthipan also attended the event. They were seen talking to each other and cracking jokes prior to the do. Vikram was seen in a bearded look — the makeover for Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. Karthi wore a suit while Jayam Ravi was seen in a white shirt and paired it with loafers. When Ravi asked about Karthi’s dapper look, the actor who played Vanthiyathevan in the film quipped saying “Pan-India look buddy.”

The post-production work for PS 2 is taking place in full swing and will hit the screens in the summer of 2023.